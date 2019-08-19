York Capital Management Global Advisors Holding in F M C (FMC) Trimmed by $53.64 Million as Shares Rose; Oslo Asset Management Asa Increased Stake in Qep Res (QEP) as Market Valuation Declined

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 37,647 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Lithium Performing Very Well in 1Q, Driven by Strong Market Conditions; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves and Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – FMC appoints CFO to lead planned lithium spin-off

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 835,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 6.99M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.48M, up from 6.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $981.94M market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.125. About 1.18 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares to 921,922 shares, valued at $27.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 135,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In TechnipFMC And Callon Petroleum – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FMC Corp (FMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 7,054 shares. Wellington Grp Llp has 0.15% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 8.47 million shares. Cibc World Inc holds 6,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Corecommodity Mgmt owns 1.19% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 27,276 shares. 39,500 are held by Harvey Partners Ltd Liability Corporation. Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 9,794 shares. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) accumulated 0.04% or 32,511 shares. Colonial Advsrs invested in 7,659 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc stated it has 6,184 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 682,288 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 23,144 shares. Scopus Asset LP holds 0.45% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 200,000 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 12,000 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated owns 0.15% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 4.18 million shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $81,450 activity. Shares for $20,850 were bought by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K on Friday, August 9.