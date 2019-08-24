York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Upped Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Holding by $12.32 Million; Texas Permanent School Fund Has Cut Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Position as Stock Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 362,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 902,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.02 million, up from 540,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.32 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 9,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 255,010 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46M, down from 264,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.23M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY OF $19.4B AT MARCH 31; 28/03/2018 – A top exec at GM’s self-driving car company Cruise is out after six months; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: Investment Boosts Plans to Commercialize AV Technology at Large Scale; 04/04/2018 – GM: SUPPORT A POSITIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN U.S.-CHINA; 10/05/2018 – General Motors has agreed to set up its Asia-Pacific headquarters in South Korea, the government said on Thursday; 07/03/2018 – Power Solutions International Features Alternative-Fuel GM Vehicles at 2018 Work Truck Show; 23/03/2018 – U.S. EPA decision to pave way for changes in fuel efficiency rules; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the US market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 16/03/2018 – MONSANTO SAYS BRAZIL SOY GROWERS CHALLENGE TO INTACTA RR2PRO GM SOY SEED PATENT DOES NOT IMPACT INTACTA2 XTEND LAUNCH IN BRAZIL; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willscot Corp by 872,405 shares to 136,410 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 18,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,901 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 1,992 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.22% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 282,932 shares. First Natl Communications, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,711 shares. 93,787 are held by Capital Advisors Ok. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 20,175 shares. Boston Lc stated it has 237,730 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt stated it has 43,300 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 331 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Com reported 178,967 shares stake. Conning reported 22,980 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 58,031 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.04% or 2,421 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 5.91M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 536 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,319 shares to 18,001 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 39,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).