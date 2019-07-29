York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Synovus Finl (SNV) by $12.32 Million as Stock Value Declined; Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Cut Position by $554,004 as Shares Declined

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 8,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,251 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480,000, down from 15,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.45M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 362,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 902,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.02 million, up from 540,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 1.43M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 562 shares to 13,998 shares, valued at $24.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Maryland-based Adams Natural Fund has invested 4.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Coastline Tru invested in 42,005 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Park Avenue Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Aviance Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 68 shares. 23,881 are held by Dupont Capital Management. Linscomb Williams Inc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fisher Asset Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 650,319 shares. Moreover, Proshare Lc has 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 184,538 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.12 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.11% or 215,956 shares. Northern Corp reported 9.89 million shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha has 112,433 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Llc holds 0.05% or 40,393 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $718.41M for 13.43 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E.. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. On Thursday, June 13 BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 4,100 shares. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextdecade Corp by 618,338 shares to 57.87 million shares, valued at $251.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 872,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,410 shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.