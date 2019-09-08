York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) as Shares Rose; Tealwood Asset Management Increased Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Position by $321,925 as Valuation Declined

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 12,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 131,556 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 118,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 213,607 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Chief Operating Officer Claudia Merkle to President; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 1.89 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca drug Fasenra fails to achieve main goal in COPD trial; 09/04/2018 – Ionis: Third Drug to Enter Development Under Strategic Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolic Collaboration With AstraZeneca; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA’S SORIOT: STILL NEED CLARITY ON REGULATION AFTER BREXIT; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS AZ HAS GLOBAL SCALE, FOCUSED ON NEW DRUG LAUNCHES; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Rev $5.18B; 15/05/2018 – DPS GROUP – VALUE OF CONTRACT NOT BEEN DISCLOSED, EXPECTED THAT OVER 100 DPS ENGINEERING PERSONNEL WILL BE WORKING ON ASTRAZENECA PROJECTS; 13/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Weigh Sale of Antipsychotic Drug Seroquel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs holds 0% or 37,562 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,968 shares. Indiana-based Everence Capital has invested 0.04% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 19,437 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 122,488 shares. American Group holds 0% or 47,961 shares in its portfolio. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited stated it has 23,199 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc, New York-based fund reported 65,700 shares. 78,624 are owned by Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Company. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The holds 41,154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 82,162 were accumulated by Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Blackrock accumulated 9.61M shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Research Global Invsts owns 3.48 million shares. Miles Cap owns 8,925 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares to 921,922 shares, valued at $27.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 362,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.