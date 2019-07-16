York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in F M C (FMC) by $53.64 Million; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Trimmed Its Holding in Halliburton Co (HAL) as Valuation Declined

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 467,397 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 33,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,086 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 64,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 12.01M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 15,050 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd reported 1.63 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.05% or 313,668 shares. Skylands Capital Limited holds 9,950 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital (Trc) invested in 64,339 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Tompkins Fincl accumulated 6,835 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Llc has 0.12% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Nippon Life Global Americas Inc has 0.21% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 36,245 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Limited invested in 0.71% or 908,450 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Tn has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Shelton Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 202 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,574 shares to 130,287 shares, valued at $21.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.46M for 20.22 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 71 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Green Valley Invsts Limited Company reported 339,362 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 5,887 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 18,195 shares. Brookfield Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Moreover, Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 1.25M shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.03% or 18,293 shares. Principal Fin Group Incorporated has 0.05% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.03% or 24,497 shares. Captrust Finance reported 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 263,774 shares.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 406,413 shares to 716,442 shares, valued at $38.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 135,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. FMC’s profit will be $218.55M for 12.65 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

