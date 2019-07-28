York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Raised Jd Com (JD) Holding by $4.08 Million; Checchi Capital Advisers Lifted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $592,774

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,995 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 7,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 135,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 593,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90 million, up from 457,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 4.27M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 12,700 shares to 18,300 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 5,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,032 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 425,735 shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $266.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextdecade Corp by 618,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57.87 million shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.