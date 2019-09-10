York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Raised Its Jd Com (JD) Position by $4.08 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Luxor Capital Group LP Has Upped Its Position by $46.39 Million as Market Valuation Declined

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 135,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 593,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, up from 457,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 9.12M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 210.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 26,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.49 million, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $19.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.12. About 1.89M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti cleanup ‘blitz’ ahead of Amazon visit wipes out street art at Cards Against Humanity HQ…; 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 18,098 shares to 393,901 shares, valued at $63.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 705,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,295 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Glencore, Trafigura buy metal in Qingdao court auctions – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JD.com Stock Rose 14% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JD.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Factors That Could Affect Alibaba Stock More Than Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/13/2019: AAP, VFF, JD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 10,100 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $12.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 98,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mariner Ltd reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legacy Cap Prtnrs Inc has 2,835 shares. 2,465 are held by Cipher Capital Limited Partnership. United Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 14.85% or 18,461 shares in its portfolio. Field Main Retail Bank reported 1,622 shares. Amer Century Inc has invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Morgan Stanley has 4.65M shares. Ima Wealth owns 1,402 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Old West Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 250 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 43,263 shares. Tanaka Capital Mngmt has 604 shares. S R Schill And accumulated 1.69% or 1,578 shares. Md Sass Investors Ser Inc holds 0.58% or 2,055 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 582 shares stake.