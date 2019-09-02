York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by $16.78 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Arvest Trust Company Cut Holding by $15.82 Million as Stock Value Rose

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 94,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 143,246 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95M, down from 237,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 2.41M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 27/04/2018 – This week’s peer review is out! Ex-AstraZeneca exec Lisa Anson to lead do-over at Redx; Advaxis shakes up C-suite; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Approval Comes on the Back of LOKELMA Receiving Authorization From European Commission; 24/04/2018 – CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CIRCI.L – ASTRAZENECA (AZ) US COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP PROGRESSING WELL; 03/04/2018 – US FDA Approves BYDUREON For Use With Basal Insulin In Patients With Type 2 Diabetes With Inadequate Glycemic Control; 21/05/2018 – U.K.’S FTSE 100 RISES 0.4%; ASTRAZENECA PLC GAINS; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD ASTR.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.51 BLN RUPEES VS 1.17 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.21B for 23.95 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 66.32M shares to 132.07M shares, valued at $248.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 95,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 924,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Quorum Health Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Senator Inv Grp Inc Limited Partnership has 3.58% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 950,000 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 0.13% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Bankshares owns 3,361 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Meridian Counsel Incorporated reported 1,525 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt reported 2.8% stake. Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Pittenger And Anderson Inc has 0.84% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pitcairn stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Madrona Financial Ltd Liability owns 2,223 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bath Savings Com reported 11,623 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne Incorporated has invested 3.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). California-based Nelson Roberts Llc has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 460 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Trb Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 3.8% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.