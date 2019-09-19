York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Increased Jd Com (JD) Holding by $15.47 Million; Shares Declined; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Share Value Declined While Gotham Asset Management Decreased Stake by $932,360

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 5,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1,947 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319,000, down from 7,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $163.58. About 1.19M shares traded or 25.37% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 86.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 515,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.61 million, up from 593,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 4.63M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.16M for 20.97 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 49,661 shares to 57,322 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 8,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Sleep Number Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 140,831 are owned by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Corp. Diversified Trust Company reported 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 114,406 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.47% stake. 2,038 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 911,206 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 127,305 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 49,782 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 317,214 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Limited holds 209,256 shares. Cwm Ltd invested in 2,057 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Quantbot Tech LP reported 10,875 shares. Ballentine Prtn Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,733 shares. Fort Lp invested in 13,733 shares.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 157,190 shares to 236,711 shares, valued at $37.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 508,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,231 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).