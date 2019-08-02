York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Increased Its Jd Com (JD) Position by $4.08 Million; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holder Kanawha Capital Management Lowered Stake

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 135,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 593,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, up from 457,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 10.86M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 73,342 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, down from 75,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $247.88. About 602,844 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zuckerman Inv Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Company owns 12,891 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meyer Handelman accumulated 0.23% or 17,407 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,278 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund stated it has 5,349 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Scott And Selber Incorporated owns 1,800 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited, Washington-based fund reported 2,072 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Japan-based Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Interstate National Bank holds 140 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 500 shares. Essex Inv Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5 shares. Principal Fincl Inc holds 0.22% or 963,023 shares in its portfolio. Provise Grp Inc Limited Co, a Florida-based fund reported 1,861 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.68M for 20.32 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 16,653 shares to 20,621 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 872,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,410 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.