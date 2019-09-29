York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Ii Vi (IIVI) by $1.96 Million; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Increased by $329,176

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 54,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 164,181 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00 million, down from 218,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 1.18M shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 43,287 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98 million, up from 41,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Brookstone Mngmt has invested 0.03% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Pinebridge Lp holds 0.03% or 46,523 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Covington Cap has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Cibc Asset has 7,819 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Co owns 0.13% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 1.88M shares. 800 were reported by Huntington Retail Bank. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Scout Invests reported 262,966 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers holds 0.23% or 68,200 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% or 299,221 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 0.03% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 8,500 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 35,163 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 17,680 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Pnc Fin Svcs Inc invested in 0% or 15,020 shares. Needham Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.94% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 160,600 shares.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 160,126 shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $260.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bilibili Inc by 112,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 20.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $34.30 million for 23.89 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

