York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Cut Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position as Share Price Declined; Quaker Capital Investments Maintains Holding in Range Resources (RRC)

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 42,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 171,050 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.32M, down from 213,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.41 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Resources (RRC) by 63.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 3.32M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 47.87M shares traded or 260.91% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Investment Management Gp holds 0.01% or 1.85 million shares. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 926,044 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Co owns 30,361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru invested in 0% or 160,930 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Shelton Mgmt stated it has 14,087 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading holds 74,049 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 305,412 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 48,115 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 202,588 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Van Eck Associates holds 19,223 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 2.68 million shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 395,600 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt reported 500 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 151,291 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D. DORMAN MARGARET K also bought $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 160,126 shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $260.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bilibili Inc by 112,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Thompson Investment Mgmt has 0.34% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 11,155 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc reported 6,592 shares stake. Comerica National Bank reported 36,107 shares. Swedbank holds 0.66% or 952,461 shares. Manchester Cap Llc reported 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Frontier Invest Management holds 6.19% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 600,258 shares. Nordea Inv Management stated it has 8,145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 2,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amarillo National Bank invested in 2,478 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Wellington Shields Com Ltd Com invested in 0.2% or 2,800 shares. 274,748 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Lc has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,211 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 2,178 shares. Carroll Financial Associates accumulated 394 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $357.85 million for 15.48 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.