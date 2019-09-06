York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Cut Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Position by $16.78 Million as Stock Price Rose; Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $4.48 Million as Share Price Declined

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 373,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.64M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 501,505 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 704,718 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/04/2018 – G1 THERAPEUTICS INC – ASTRAZENECA IS PROVIDING TAGRISSO FOR PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL UNDER NON-EXCLUSIVE CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Says FDA Approves TAGRISSO(R) (osimertinib) as 1st-Line Treatment for EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT AND FUTURE PAYMENTS; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure

Analysts await Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ABR’s profit will be $30.21M for 9.79 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arbor Announces the Appointment of Danny van der Reis to Executive Vice President, Structured Asset Management – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ABR) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.22 billion for 23.93 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.