York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Boosted Its Celgene (CELG) Holding by $213.23 Million; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $650,546; Shares Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 144.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 4,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 8,414 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, up from 3,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 8.24M shares traded or 92.71% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 854.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 2.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239.31M, up from 271,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $98.42. About 2.18M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017…; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $73.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 11,969 shares to 9,794 shares, valued at $751,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 13,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,704 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc New F 1 Adr Reps 4 Ord (NYSE:DEO).

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 1.02M shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $20.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 42,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,050 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.