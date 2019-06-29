York Capital Management Global Advisors Cut Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Position by $16.78 Million as Valuation Rose; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lifted Its Position in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by $556,830 as Stock Rose

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, up from 20,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $285.07. About 787,802 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc analyzed 419,491 shares as the company's stock rose 3.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94 million, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $107.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 2.30M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 95,962 shares to 90,300 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 37,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,290 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "WellCare Helps Florida Members Better Manage Chronic Conditions – PRNewswire" on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Rollins, Inc. (ROL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Centene and WellCare Stockholders Approve Proposals Regarding Centene's Pending Acquisition of WellCare – PRNewswire" on June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Fifth Third National Bank holds 0.05% or 31,386 shares in its portfolio. 120,731 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Fjarde Ap reported 14,483 shares stake. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,786 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 57,985 shares. Glenview Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 140,391 shares or 0.34% of the stock. York Cap Mngmt Global Limited Liability reported 0.28% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 0.05% or 166,700 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 4,524 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 3,801 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 9,726 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management accumulated 800 shares.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $963.34M for 27.89 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.