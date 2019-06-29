York Capital Management Global Advisors Cut Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stake by $16.78 Million as Stock Rose; Addenda Capital Boosted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,214 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 41,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 14.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer for some of Fox’s assets – including $2.5 billion in break-up fees if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 2.30 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Seroquel/Seroquel XR (AstraZeneca, Kyowa Pharmaceutical) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LEVEL OF EXTERNALISATION REVENUE, DIVESTMENT TIMING AND INVESTMENT IN LAUNCHES IMPACTED OVERALL RESULTS; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 39,640 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $108.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 23,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,360 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were sold by COHEN DAVID L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Fincl Serv reported 20,514 shares. First Amer Commercial Bank owns 109,517 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Fiera accumulated 9,911 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 7,497 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fairview Capital Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 6,302 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fmr Llc holds 0.61% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 126.96M shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0.16% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 835,288 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt reported 80,140 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.11% or 21,280 shares in its portfolio. 12,951 were accumulated by First Interstate Bank. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has 29,504 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. 1.79M were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Aureus Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.22% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘The Office’ will leave Netflix for NBC streaming in 2021 – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Comcast (CMCSA) – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Could a CBS-Viacom Merger Create a New Streaming Giant? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” on June 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) presents positive results from the Phase IIIb DIALIZE trial – StreetInsider.com” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AstraZeneca down 6% on $3.5B capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PhaseBio nabs accelerated review status in U.S. for PB2452; shares up 17% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BRACAnalysis CDx® Companion Diagnostic Test Identifies Patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Who Benefited from Treatment with Lynparza® (olaparib) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $963.34 million for 27.89 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.