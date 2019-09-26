York Capital Management Global Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Jd Com (JD); Selz Capital Position in Benefitfocus (BNFT) Has Raised as Share Value Declined

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 86.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 515,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.61 million, up from 593,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 13.04 million shares traded or 6.38% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 186.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 100,412 shares as the company's stock declined 37.18% . The hedge fund held 154,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, up from 53,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $821.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 446,176 shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Benefitfocus Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:BNFT – GlobeNewswire" on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Benefitfocus (BNFT) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" published on May 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Bringing Technology to College Lifecycle Planning – PRNewswire" on July 29, 2019.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $370.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 74,700 shares to 78,800 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,600 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.67, from 2.91 in 2019Q1.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 1.02M shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $20.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 42,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,050 shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).