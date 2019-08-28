York Capital Management Global Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Red Hat (RHT); Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder Praesidium Investment Management Company Increased Holding

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 16,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 929,917 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.68M, up from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $195.59. About 66,361 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 56.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 152,079 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 422,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.17 million, up from 270,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 34,500 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc invested 3.3% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Somerset Tru holds 10,987 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa holds 0.28% or 186,990 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Lc owns 0.3% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 254,810 shares. Paragon Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Associated Banc holds 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 1,900 shares. Mirae Asset Global Com reported 0.05% stake. Weybosset Research & Mngmt Limited holds 1,850 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 4.24 million shares. Hamilton Point Advisors Lc has invested 1.64% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Amer Fincl Bank has 1.7% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 30,545 shares. Andra Ap has 0.26% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 49,900 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp owns 4,464 shares. 1.86 million are owned by Jensen Mgmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluefin Trading Ltd Co invested in 0.19% or 7,200 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 104,547 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moneta Gru Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 1.72% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 11,839 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 7,728 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 792,453 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Co invested in 0.16% or 2,635 shares. Korea Invest owns 93,710 shares. Bp Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,000 shares. Fort LP reported 1,466 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brown Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 4,172 shares. Royal London Asset Management owns 71,984 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sandy Spring State Bank has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 425,735 shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $266.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 419,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.