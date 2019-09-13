York Capital Management Global Advisors Boosted Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $213.23 Million as Share Price Declined; Dermira (DERM) Stake Maintained by Oracle Investment Management Inc

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 854.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 2.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239.31 million, up from 271,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $98.9. About 546,038 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 392,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 79,374 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Operations Officer; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC DERM.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.42; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA LABEL UPDATE MARKS MAJOR ADVANCE FOR WOMEN OF CHILDBEARING AGE WITH CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASE IN U.S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dermira Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DERM); 27/04/2018 – UCB REPORTS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEG; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr; 15/05/2018 – Boxer Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Dermira; 30/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA IS NOT CURRENTLY MARKETED IN CHINA; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 140,431 shares to 81,364 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 614,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,500 shares, and cut its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $199,998 activity.

