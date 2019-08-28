YogaWorks Inc. (YOGA) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

YogaWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGA) is a company in the Personal Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.4% of YogaWorks Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.83% of all Personal Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of YogaWorks Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.52% of all Personal Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has YogaWorks Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks Inc. 0.00% -122.00% -77.50% Industry Average 4.83% 81.26% 6.92%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares YogaWorks Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 99.23M 2.05B 25.78

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for YogaWorks Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.33 2.63

The potential upside of the peers is 81.37%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of YogaWorks Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YogaWorks Inc. -63.31% -70.42% -79.84% -63.68% -90.55% -64.04% Industry Average 1.81% 5.70% 10.21% 14.25% 20.67% 19.57%

For the past year YogaWorks Inc. had bearish trend while YogaWorks Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of YogaWorks Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, YogaWorks Inc.’s rivals have 1.12 and 0.95 for Current and Quick Ratio. YogaWorks Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than YogaWorks Inc.

Dividends

YogaWorks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

YogaWorks Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

YogaWorks, Inc. builds and operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. The company provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. It also offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform. The company provides its programs to yoga students, children, athletes, seniors, and people in need of rehabilitation. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 49 yoga studios. The Company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. on April 10, 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.