Yirendai Ltd. (YRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) and Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yirendai Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 2.21 5.07 Nelnet Inc. 58 2.69 N/A 3.79 16.52

Demonstrates Yirendai Ltd. and Nelnet Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Nelnet Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Yirendai Ltd. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Yirendai Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nelnet Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nelnet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.61 beta means Yirendai Ltd.’s volatility is 161.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Nelnet Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of Yirendai Ltd. shares and 52.4% of Nelnet Inc. shares. Comparatively, 11.3% are Nelnet Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yirendai Ltd. -4.6% -19.09% -26.57% 1.82% -37.87% 4.09% Nelnet Inc. 1.34% 5.93% 8.67% 18.94% 7.53% 19.53%

For the past year Yirendai Ltd. has weaker performance than Nelnet Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 7 factors Nelnet Inc. beats Yirendai Ltd.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs at various levels; school information system software; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also serves K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and colleges and universities. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services, as well as digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call centers, communication centers, and sales representatives, as well as through its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of the companyÂ’s student loan assets. The company also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.