Yirendai Ltd. (YRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)

Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) and Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yirendai Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 2.21 5.07 Hexindai Inc. 3 1.94 N/A 0.06 37.05

Demonstrates Yirendai Ltd. and Hexindai Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Hexindai Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Yirendai Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Yirendai Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Hexindai Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Hexindai Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of Yirendai Ltd. shares and 4.3% of Hexindai Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yirendai Ltd. -4.6% -19.09% -26.57% 1.82% -37.87% 4.09% Hexindai Inc. 1.8% -7.76% -20.98% -13.41% -76.21% -9.6%

For the past year Yirendai Ltd. had bullish trend while Hexindai Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hexindai Inc. beats Yirendai Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.