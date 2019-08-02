Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) EPS Estimated At $0.48; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA)

Analysts expect Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.60 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. YRD’s profit would be $29.56M giving it 5.59 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Yirendai Ltd.’s analysts see -18.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 55,011 shares traded. Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) has declined 37.87% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.87% the S&P500. Some Historical YRD News: 14/03/2018 Yirendai 4Q Rev $280.5B; 10/04/2018 – Yirendai CEO Discusses Impact of China’s Crackdown on Debt and Risk (Video); 14/03/2018 – Yirendai 4Q EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – Yirendai 1Q Net CNY278.9M; 14/03/2018 – Yirendai 4Q Net $69M; 24/05/2018 – Yirendai 1Q Rev CNY1.59B; 30/04/2018 – Yirendai Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – Yirendai 1Q EPS CNY4.51

Among 3 analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Akebia Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. Mizuho maintained Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $16 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of AKBA in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. See Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) latest ratings:

13/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Maintain

More notable recent Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yirendai Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces the Successful Closing of Business Realignment Transactions with CreditEase – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yirendai Ltd. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Yirendai Ltd.’s (NYSE:YRD) Earnings Grow In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “33 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $661.40 million. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. It has a 4.04 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investing tools.

More notable recent Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Akebia Therapeutics: Still A Strong Buy After The 50% Decline – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Akebia up 2% premarket on successful Riona study in Japan – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Akebia Therapeutics Is A Worthwhile Contrarian Bet – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Reports Submission of Vadadustat New Drug Application in Japan – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 48,475 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 57,669 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fin has invested 0.06% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Artal Group Sa has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Rafferty Asset holds 125,391 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Texas-based Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Synovus Fin Corporation reported 233 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 33,988 shares. Moreover, Geode Management Llc has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,779 shares. Manchester Mngmt holds 1,971 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Campbell And Inv Adviser Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 19,515 shares.

The stock decreased 8.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 510,798 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 21/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS; 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M