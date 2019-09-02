Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) and Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) Contrasting side by side

As Credit Services businesses, Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) and Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yirendai Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 2.21 5.07 Navient Corporation 13 1.82 N/A 1.79 7.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Navient Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Yirendai Ltd. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Yirendai Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Navient Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Yirendai Ltd. and Navient Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Navient Corporation 0.00% 11% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Yirendai Ltd. has a beta of 2.61 and its 161.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Navient Corporation’s beta is 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Yirendai Ltd. and Navient Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yirendai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Navient Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Navient Corporation is $15.83, which is potential 24.25% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of Yirendai Ltd. shares and 96.6% of Navient Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Navient Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yirendai Ltd. -4.6% -19.09% -26.57% 1.82% -37.87% 4.09% Navient Corporation -6.23% 3.59% 3.82% 23.58% 5.6% 60.61%

For the past year Yirendai Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Navient Corporation.

Summary

Navient Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Yirendai Ltd.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education (ED), financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans, and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.