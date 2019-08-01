Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Yirendai Ltd. has 7.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Yirendai Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Yirendai Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Yirendai Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Yirendai Ltd. N/A 14 5.07 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Yirendai Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Yirendai Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yirendai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 3.68 2.67

The potential upside of the competitors is 87.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Yirendai Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yirendai Ltd. -4.6% -19.09% -26.57% 1.82% -37.87% 4.09% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Yirendai Ltd. has weaker performance than Yirendai Ltd.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Yirendai Ltd. has a beta of 2.61 and its 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Yirendai Ltd.’s peers’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Yirendai Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Yirendai Ltd.’s rivals beat Yirendai Ltd. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.