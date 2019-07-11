Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Comparison side by side

As Credit Services businesses, Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yirendai Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 2.28 7.09 Green Dot Corporation 62 2.44 N/A 2.19 21.70

Table 1 demonstrates Yirendai Ltd. and Green Dot Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Green Dot Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Yirendai Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Yirendai Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Yirendai Ltd. and Green Dot Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 20.5% 11.9% Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.48 beta means Yirendai Ltd.’s volatility is 248.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Green Dot Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Yirendai Ltd. and Green Dot Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yirendai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Green Dot Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

On the other hand, Green Dot Corporation’s potential upside is 78.19% and its consensus target price is $86.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Yirendai Ltd. and Green Dot Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.3% and 89.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Green Dot Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yirendai Ltd. 3.19% 7.81% 37.33% -5.61% -48.17% 50.23% Green Dot Corporation -24.89% -23.5% -36.35% -44.7% -34.66% -40.24%

For the past year Yirendai Ltd. had bullish trend while Green Dot Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Green Dot Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Yirendai Ltd.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.