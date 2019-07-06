Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yirendai Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 2.28 7.09 Equifax Inc. 115 4.83 N/A 2.47 48.08

Table 1 highlights Yirendai Ltd. and Equifax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Equifax Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Yirendai Ltd. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Yirendai Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Equifax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 20.5% 11.9% Equifax Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.8%

Risk & Volatility

Yirendai Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 248.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.48 beta. Competitively, Equifax Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Yirendai Ltd. and Equifax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yirendai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Equifax Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Equifax Inc. has an average target price of $98.67, with potential downside of -28.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.3% of Yirendai Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.1% of Equifax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Equifax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yirendai Ltd. 3.19% 7.81% 37.33% -5.61% -48.17% 50.23% Equifax Inc. -1.07% -5.9% 9.42% 16.26% 4.61% 27.48%

For the past year Yirendai Ltd. was more bullish than Equifax Inc.

Summary

Equifax Inc. beats Yirendai Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.