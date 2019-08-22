Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) Analysts See $0.48 EPS; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lowered Its Ppl (PPL) Holding

Analysts expect Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.60 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. YRD’s profit would be $29.55M giving it 5.32 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Yirendai Ltd.’s analysts see -18.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 63,954 shares traded. Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) has declined 37.87% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.87% the S&P500. Some Historical YRD News: 24/05/2018 – Yirendai 1Q Rev CNY1.59B; 14/03/2018 – Yirendai 4Q Net $69M; 14/03/2018 – Yirendai 4Q EPS $1.11; 10/04/2018 – Yirendai CEO Discusses Impact of China’s Crackdown on Debt and Risk (Video); 24/05/2018 – Yirendai 1Q EPS CNY4.51; 24/05/2018 – Yirendai 1Q Net CNY278.9M; 30/04/2018 – Yirendai Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 Yirendai 4Q Rev $280.5B

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc analyzed 305,700 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)'s stock declined 4.70%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 8.86 million shares with $281.16M value, down from 9.16 million last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $21.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.76. About 2.03M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $629.19 million. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. It has a 3.85 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investing tools.

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 9.21% above currents $29.76 stock price. PPL had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Guggenheim maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, May 17.

