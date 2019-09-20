Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (YIN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN) is a company in the Investment Brokerage – National industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1% of Yintech Investment Holdings Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.86% of all Investment Brokerage – National’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.87% of Yintech Investment Holdings Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.82% of all Investment Brokerage – National companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Yintech Investment Holdings Limited and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yintech Investment Holdings Limited 0.00% -25.60% -20.40% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Yintech Investment Holdings Limited and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Yintech Investment Holdings Limited N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Yintech Investment Holdings Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yintech Investment Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 2.33 2.68

The competitors have a potential upside of 41.86%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Yintech Investment Holdings Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yintech Investment Holdings Limited 11.27% 2.6% -16.7% -32.96% -38.76% -22.3% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year Yintech Investment Holdings Limited has -22.30% weaker performance while Yintech Investment Holdings Limited’s rivals have 19.20% stronger performance.

Dividends

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China. It provides services, including account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards, and real-time customer support. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.