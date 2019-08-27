Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) and RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 1 15.90 N/A -0.90 0.00 RPM International Inc. 61 1.55 N/A 1.93 35.11

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and RPM International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and RPM International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -126.9% -75.8% RPM International Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 5%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.2 beta means Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s volatility is 220.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. RPM International Inc.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5. Competitively, RPM International Inc. has 1.6 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RPM International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and RPM International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively RPM International Inc. has a consensus target price of $68.5, with potential upside of 2.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and RPM International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.4% and 78.6% respectively. Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, RPM International Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yield10 Bioscience Inc. -7.29% -13.65% -24.3% -18.31% -32.92% -0.59% RPM International Inc. 1.92% 10.44% 14.48% 20.69% 6.97% 15.4%

For the past year Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has -0.59% weaker performance while RPM International Inc. has 15.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors RPM International Inc. beats Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States. It is developing various yield traits using proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.