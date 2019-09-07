Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) and PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 1 15.53 N/A -0.90 0.00 PQ Group Holdings Inc. 16 1.25 N/A 0.41 38.12

Demonstrates Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and PQ Group Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -126.9% -75.8% PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.4%

Liquidity

Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PQ Group Holdings Inc. are 2.2 and 1.1 respectively. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PQ Group Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.4% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71% of PQ Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of PQ Group Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yield10 Bioscience Inc. -7.29% -13.65% -24.3% -18.31% -32.92% -0.59% PQ Group Holdings Inc. -2.74% -4.41% 0.32% 4.14% -11.92% 5.27%

For the past year Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has -0.59% weaker performance while PQ Group Holdings Inc. has 5.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PQ Group Holdings Inc. beats Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States. It is developing various yield traits using proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.