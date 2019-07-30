Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Comparing side by side

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 1 17.13 N/A -0.92 0.00 Stepan Company 89 1.15 N/A 4.69 18.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and Stepan Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and Stepan Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -131.8% -101.7% Stepan Company 0.00% 13.5% 7.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.27 beta means Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s volatility is 227.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Stepan Company’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, Stepan Company’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stepan Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and Stepan Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stepan Company 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Stepan Company is $21, which is potential -78.65% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.8% of Stepan Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.6% are Stepan Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yield10 Bioscience Inc. -11.58% -24.96% -18.82% -37.99% -44.53% 7.59% Stepan Company 0.67% -0.69% -1.55% 5.02% 28.69% 20.15%

For the past year Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stepan Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Stepan Company beats Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States. It is developing various yield traits using proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers, and flexible foams; polyester resins, including liquid and powdered resins, which are used in CASE and polyurethane systems house applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials and components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in the food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northfield, Illinois.