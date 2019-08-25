Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) and Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Contrasting side by side

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) and Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 1 16.86 N/A -0.90 0.00 Kronos Worldwide Inc. 14 0.68 N/A 1.42 9.44

Demonstrates Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -126.9% -75.8% Kronos Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has a 3.2 beta, while its volatility is 220.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Kronos Worldwide Inc. has a 1.98 beta and it is 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Kronos Worldwide Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kronos Worldwide Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Kronos Worldwide Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 consensus target price and a 58.16% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.4% and 20.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yield10 Bioscience Inc. -7.29% -13.65% -24.3% -18.31% -32.92% -0.59% Kronos Worldwide Inc. -3.46% -13.87% 3.23% 0.07% -40.03% 16.41%

For the past year Yield10 Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend while Kronos Worldwide Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kronos Worldwide Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States. It is developing various yield traits using proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.