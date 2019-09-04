Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 1 15.42 N/A -0.90 0.00 Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.30 N/A 1.01 26.95

In table 1 we can see Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and Koppers Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -126.9% -75.8% Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. is 220.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.2. Koppers Holdings Inc.’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Koppers Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.4% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.3% of Koppers Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Koppers Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yield10 Bioscience Inc. -7.29% -13.65% -24.3% -18.31% -32.92% -0.59% Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21%

For the past year Yield10 Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend while Koppers Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Koppers Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States. It is developing various yield traits using proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.