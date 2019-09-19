Yhb Investment Advisors Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $327,762; Axa Holding in Pcm (PCMI) Has Trimmed by $378,000 as Stock Rose

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 80,184 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.17 million, down from 82,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 4.31M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in)

Axa decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 41,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35 million market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Axa, which manages about $25.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 61,733 shares to 280,437 shares, valued at $10.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimpress N V by 36,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).