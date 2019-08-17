Yhb Investment Advisors Raised Stake in United Rentals (URI) as Shares Declined; Tealwood Asset Management Has Raised Cbs New (CBS) Stake by $542,756 as Share Value Rose

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 28,803 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 25,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 1.55M shares traded or 14.70% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 11,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 58,908 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 47,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 4.11M shares traded or 58.41% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone has offered CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to drop her demands for Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to be his No. 2 following a merger as long as Bakish sits on the combined company’s board; 16/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Redstone Calls CBS Action ‘Egregiously Overboard’; 04/04/2018 – REDSTONE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR VIACOM’S BAKISH IN A CBS DEAL; 26/03/2018 – CBS CITES ’60 MINUTES’ PROGRAM WITH STORMY DANIELS INTERVIEW; 02/04/2018 – CBS Would Value Viacom Below Current Market Value: Report — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone wins tussle over voting rights as CBS-Viacom battle heats up

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0% or 16,134 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co reported 250 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 52,000 shares. Castleark Mngmt Llc invested in 0.42% or 98,365 shares. Rmb Mgmt Llc accumulated 123,404 shares. Cleararc Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,935 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Com reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 62 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt has invested 0.08% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Wilen Corporation reported 22,620 shares stake. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0% or 180 shares. Restructuring Cap Associate L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 90,000 shares.