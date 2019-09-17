Yhb Investment Advisors Position In General Electric Co (GE) Was Lifted; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Increased by $1.20 Million Its Position

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 248,359 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 216,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 20.16M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, the Herald, VC; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 19/04/2018 – Commentary: General Electric is the only earnings report that matters right now, via @TradingNation; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to Buy Revenue-Cycle From GE Healthcare for $1.05B Cash; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Rev $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Cooling Breakthrough to Deliver Maximum Performance at High Temperatures

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 79.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 636 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,439 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.89. About 1.21 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Expand Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco; 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: PEOPLE WILL SHOP ONLINE WHETHER OR NOT ITS AMAZON

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $629.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,985 shares to 74,094 shares, valued at $21.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,482 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $429.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,444 shares to 3,219 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,615 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.