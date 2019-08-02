Yhb Investment Advisors Maintains Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT); Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $17.19 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 124.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 11,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 20,796 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 9,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 3.88M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $8.53 during the last trading session, reaching $211.6. About 2.93M shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – ZUORA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, ALLEN & COMPANY LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.80 PER COMMON SHARE FROM $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE; 09/03/2018 – There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 23/03/2018 – Growing Number of Goldman Sachs Advisors Jumping Ship — Barrons.com; 15/04/2018 – Marcus By Goldman Sachs(R) Announces Acquisition Of Clarity Money; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-UBS plans to shift some staff to Frankfurt after Brexit-memo; 22/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – Goldman off the hook for losses in controversial derivatives deal; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Confirms Pablo Salame Retirement; 08/03/2018 – BANKIA BKIA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4.5 EUROS FROM 4.02 EUROS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Liability Company stated it has 30,603 shares. Sio Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 131,464 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 8.41 million are held by Boston Prtnrs. Segment Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 4,121 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hanson Doremus reported 14,416 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management Co holds 0.04% or 5,340 shares in its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 0.01% or 829 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gideon Capital owns 5,623 shares. Palladium Ltd Liability Com accumulated 116,856 shares or 0.77% of the stock. First Financial Bank holds 11,089 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based America First Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 332,506 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Liability invested in 0% or 657 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces the Early Results of its Cash Tender Offers for up to $5.525 billion of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Medtronic’s Diabetes Care Business Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Com reported 14 shares. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 4,138 shares. 260 were reported by Vigilant Mngmt Ltd. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested in 67,838 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 46,551 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.38% or 92,385 shares in its portfolio. Huber Capital Llc invested in 0.45% or 22,200 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Co accumulated 23 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Co holds 350 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 25,689 shares. Snow Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 27,695 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 2,988 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,416 shares. 741,801 were reported by Price T Rowe Md. First Republic Mgmt Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.