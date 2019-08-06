Yhb Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS); As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Trimmed by $756,666 Its Holding

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $332.39. About 3.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 27,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.34B market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.05 million shares traded or 41.26% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Llc reported 53,325 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.9% or 3.35 million shares in its portfolio. 10 invested in 32,938 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 112,599 shares. Brave Asset Management owns 4,281 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Element Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,146 shares. Papp L Roy And reported 3,341 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Llc has 65 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 3,969 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Capstone Invest accumulated 5,053 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap Rech reported 2.05M shares stake. Korea Inv stated it has 0.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Western Commerce owns 853 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Invesco holds 0.11% or 875,114 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.48 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 10,696 shares to 26,976 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 150,367 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. At Financial Bank holds 0.03% or 1,853 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability accumulated 0.1% or 1.07M shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 15,087 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport reported 67,922 shares. Eagle Ltd Llc invested in 42,394 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Private has invested 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Da Davidson holds 0.01% or 4,304 shares. Basswood Management Limited Com holds 146,883 shares. 7,849 were reported by Cleararc Capital. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 488,730 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Washington Tru Co has 0.54% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 83,139 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% or 2,993 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.