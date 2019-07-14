Yhb Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $318,560; As Employers Holdings (EIG) Shares Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Boosted by $537,600 Its Stake

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 13,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,679 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 50,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 67,899 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has risen 6.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG)

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84M, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 774,979 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Ltd Com stated it has 1.62% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 44,075 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 5,874 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 30,108 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Llc holds 0% or 86,152 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 336,541 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Geode Capital Management Lc holds 375,877 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 3.25M shares in its portfolio. 41,130 were accumulated by Pinebridge L P. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 5,585 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 17,200 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $56.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 12,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,943 shares, and cut its stake in Financial Instns Inc (NASDAQ:FISI).

More notable recent Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere and EIG Complete Financing and Issue Full Notice to Proceed on Midship Pipeline Project – Business Wire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Petrobras receives three final bids for TAG gas pipeline unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Employers Holdings Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.18% or 517,671 shares in its portfolio. 1.05 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 883,811 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 5.72M shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Amg Natl Trust National Bank & Trust invested in 0.28% or 25,377 shares. First Citizens State Bank & Commerce invested in 12,457 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Pinnacle Associate stated it has 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 1.91% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 16,160 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 97,391 shares. Grace & White Inc invested in 0.27% or 6,400 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The Florida-based Noesis Mangement Corp has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 50,900 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 1.00M shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 21,181 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,811 shares to 20,019 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 3,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,855 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.43 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.