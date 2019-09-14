Yhb Investment Advisors Lifted Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $316,710; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Avenir Upped Its Holding by $8.26 Million

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 76.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 118,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 271,464 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01 million, up from 153,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84M shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/03/2018 – Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH ENECO WORKING WITH CITI ON ITS PRIVATISATION; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP UK GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 67% FOR BONUSES ON AVG; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 06/03/2018 – CITI HAS A SHOT AT $1 BILLION IN EQUITIES REV IN 1Q: GERSPACH

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 248,359 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 216,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates 2016 and 2017 earnings; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 11/04/2018 – FLYNAS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CFM INTERNATIONAL FOR LEAP-1A ENGINES; 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video)

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19.

