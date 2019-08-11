Yhb Investment Advisors Lifted Its General Electric Co (GE) Position; Novavax (NVAX) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Novavax Inc (NVAX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.36, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 59 funds increased and started new holdings, while 67 decreased and sold stock positions in Novavax Inc. The funds in our database reported: 140.32 million shares, down from 151.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Novavax Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 27 Increased: 38 New Position: 21.

Analysts await Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.61 EPS, up 32.92% or $0.79 from last year’s $-2.4 per share. After $-2.20 actual EPS reported by Novavax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.82% EPS growth.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company has market cap of $97.41 million. The firm develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates.

Sabby Management Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Novavax, Inc. for 860,000 shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 8.33 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has 0.07% invested in the company for 3.25 million shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Avenir Corp, a -based fund reported 218,700 shares.

