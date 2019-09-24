Yhb Investment Advisors Lifted Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake By $1.01 Million; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 89.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc acquired 31,598 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Yhb Investment Advisors Inc holds 67,086 shares with $2.19 million value, up from 35,488 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 2.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 15,575 shares to 45,800 valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stake by 22,080 shares and now owns 87,674 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,713 are held by Paloma Prtnrs. Shell Asset Mngmt Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Columbus Circle holds 225,897 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 91,555 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 750,651 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Westpac Banking accumulated 0% or 42,150 shares. Sns Limited Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,483 shares. Moreover, London Co Of Virginia has 1.9% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 6.78M shares. Communication Of Virginia Va stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ironwood Inv Limited Liability Com invested in 0.45% or 17,491 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp owns 474,255 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Park Presidio Cap Limited has invested 3.25% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 39,674 shares or 0.51% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -2.42% below currents $32.28 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, September 17. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $2900 target in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy”.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 461,216 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold W. P. Carey Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schafer Cullen Cap has 5,650 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability owns 3,037 shares. Citadel Llc stated it has 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 0.01% or 630,890 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Group has 53,941 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hm Payson invested in 0.01% or 4,030 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 3,360 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,785 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System has 59,154 shares. Moreover, Gideon Capital Incorporated has 0.49% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Bahl Gaynor Inc invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Buckingham Asset Management Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,022 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Pcl has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $15.35 billion. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It has a 33.01 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.