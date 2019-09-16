Yhb Investment Advisors Lifted By $1.01 Million Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding; Bronson Point Management Has Boosted Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake

Bronson Point Management Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bronson Point Management Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Bronson Point Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $5.59M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $35.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78M shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 89.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc acquired 31,598 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Yhb Investment Advisors Inc holds 67,086 shares with $2.19 million value, up from 35,488 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $19.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6200 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 35.92% above currents $53.29 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MPC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deprince Race Zollo Inc holds 1.02% or 652,517 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cibc Mkts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 59,423 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc has invested 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us invested in 1.05M shares or 0.63% of the stock. Fruth Mngmt holds 0.47% or 20,935 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset has 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 20,783 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,538 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 6,692 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 105,227 shares. Cap City Trust Fl accumulated 16,749 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Pnc Fin Gru holds 0.04% or 648,566 shares in its portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 43,530 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd reported 599,089 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp holds 1.06% or 126,099 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. The insider ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $28,990 worth of stock. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) stake by 6,425 shares to 17,185 valued at $894,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 18,246 shares and now owns 184,605 shares. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks accumulated 0.01% or 14,495 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Farm Mutual Automobile Company holds 0.01% or 368,446 shares in its portfolio. Davy Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Beck Mack And Oliver Lc has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cordasco Finance Net has 402 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hartford Inv Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 64,317 shares. Amp Limited owns 196,149 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Albert D Mason Inc has 16,330 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Bb&T reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.1% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Toth Fin Advisory owns 19,417 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 816,086 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ftb accumulated 896 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is -7.10% below currents $33.64 stock price. Fastenal had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, July 12. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, April 8.