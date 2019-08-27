Yhb Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS); Springbok Capital Management Maintains Position in Lyondellbasell Industries N (Call) (LYB)

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 27,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.65. About 1.80M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (Call) (LYB) by 133.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 5,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 4,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.81. About 1.47 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet & Cie (Europe) holds 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 3,340 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank And Tru, a New York-based fund reported 9,077 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.01% or 242 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 154,428 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 35,700 shares. Prudential reported 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.05% or 2,200 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 89,384 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 2.80 million shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 189,140 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Com holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 68,254 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management holds 2% or 42,343 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Co owns 7,823 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Shelton Mngmt holds 214 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability reported 4,921 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lpl invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Paragon Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,279 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Burney Co reported 59,005 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,630 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc holds 0.12% or 767,069 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtn, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,552 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 4,898 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership holds 170,900 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $498,873 activity.