Yhb Investment Advisors Increased Position in General Electric Co (GE) as Shares Rose; Holder Silverback Asset Management Has Boosted Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Holding

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 81.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 97,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 216,688 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 119,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 60.65 million shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C; 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR; 10/05/2018 – 4 Charts That Show GE May Have Finally Hit Bottom — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – GE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION DETAILED IN REGULATORY FILING; 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 18/04/2018 – GE-SAFRAN TECHNICIANS BEING DEPLOYED TO SUPPORT LUV INSPECTION; 20/04/2018 – General Electric may sell distributed power business by mid-year

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.95M market cap company. The stock increased 10.49% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 205,261 shares traded or 5.90% up from the average. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ernest Mario, Joseph McCracken to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What Do Investors Like Best About GE Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Can Larry Culp Really Save General Electric Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “GE is having its best year in two decades, but trader says it’s time to stay away – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: 50% Upside, But Wait For A Drop Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kindred Biosciences to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KindredBio: An Undervalued, Under-Followed, Low-Float Play On The Humanization Of Pets – Seeking Alpha” published on January 13, 2017, Fool.com published: “Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2017: KIN – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2017 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acadia Schizophrenia Drug Fails, Viveve Plummets, Eisai Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

