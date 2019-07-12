Yhb Investment Advisors Increased Lam Research (LRCX) Stake; Navigant Consulting (NCI) Has 0.69 Sentiment

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 17.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc acquired 2,455 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 7.99%. The Yhb Investment Advisors Inc holds 16,150 shares with $2.89 million value, up from 13,695 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $28.78B valuation. The stock increased 3.43% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $191.24. About 1.78M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33

Navigant Consulting Inc (NCI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 59 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 85 sold and reduced their stock positions in Navigant Consulting Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 36.42 million shares, down from 38.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Navigant Consulting Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 70 Increased: 37 New Position: 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $659,176 activity. 2,050 shares valued at $354,616 were sold by Heckart Christine on Friday, February 1. JENNINGS KEVIN sold $304,560 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 7 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15. FBR Capital maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 8 by DA Davidson. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $180 target in Monday, February 25 report. FBR Capital upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Monday, April 22 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 29 to “Outperform”.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. for 855,258 shares.

Analysts await Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. NCI’s profit will be $8.69M for 26.72 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Navigant Consulting, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $929.04 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology. It has a 9.3 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment provides consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

