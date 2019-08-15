Yhb Investment Advisors Increased Its United Rentals (URI) Position; Mackay Shields Has Lifted Its Holding in Tech Data (TECD) by $622,200 as Market Valuation Declined

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 28,803 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 25,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.36% or $7.16 during the last trading session, reaching $105.36. About 2.09 million shares traded or 56.99% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 70.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 14,800 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 341,986 shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech Data Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, Anadarko Petroleum, Viking Therapeutics, Bruker, Tech Data, and Sierra Wireless â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Tech Data (TECD) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tech Data Announces $100 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Data Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 10,600 shares to 6,710 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 123,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,735 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Horrell Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 32,000 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 4,052 shares. Aperio Lc has 0.06% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 130,402 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Shell Asset Co invested in 0.02% or 9,186 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 5,719 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 14,447 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Proshare Ltd Company reported 8,913 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Gru Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2,676 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk Invs LP has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bailard owns 24,650 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 666 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 217,396 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Reilly Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 75 shares. Whittier Com holds 0% or 984 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 15,117 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Limited Partnership has 7,600 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.15% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 51,385 shares stake. Zacks Inv Management reported 10,996 shares. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.37% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 17,577 are owned by Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Origin Asset Llp has 0.91% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 43 are held by Earnest Prtn Limited. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 24,541 shares or 0.52% of the stock.