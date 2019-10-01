Yhb Investment Advisors Increased Its Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Stock Value Declined; Northcoast Asset Management Has Trimmed Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake as Share Price Rose

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,086 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19 million, up from 35,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 5.75M shares traded or 30.82% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 1,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 2,280 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, down from 3,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $544.95. About 432,120 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $629.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 2,585 shares to 104,568 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,094 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (DVY) by 3,975 shares to 149,080 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 13,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.