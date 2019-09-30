Yhb Investment Advisors Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Raised by $414,570; Kdi Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake by $609,700 as Shares Declined

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 92,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10M, up from 89,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 1.72 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 13,981 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, down from 15,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $446.16. About 211,074 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 04/05/2018 – Blackrock’s Rieder Says Jobs Numbers Won’t Change Fed (Video); 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CHIEF EQUITY STRATEGIST KATE MOORE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Portfolio Update; 11/04/2018 – BlackRock Looks to Future With Fortune-Telling Funds: Q&A; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE – BELIEVE INVESTORS “WELL SERVED” BY ALLOCATION TO QUALITY COS WITH ABILITY TO INCREASE DIVIDEND PAYOUTS, GENERATE REVS THAT CAN OUTRUN INFLATION; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – IN QTR, TOTAL INSTITUTIONAL NET INFLOWS WERE $3 BLN, BUT REFLECTED ACTIVE NET OUTFLOWS FROM MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIES; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Porfolio Holdings; 27/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Result of General Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Taps BlackRock to Help Lure $2 Trillion of Assets

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $629.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,509 shares to 16,510 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,094 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 236,082 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10.86M shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mairs And Pwr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,236 shares. Amarillo Bank & Trust reported 2,042 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt reported 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cumberland Ltd holds 61,101 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.21% or 206,297 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc has 37,859 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Inc owns 4,151 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Becker Capital Management, Oregon-based fund reported 13,740 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company owns 2.19% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9.14 million shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.67% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Appleton Partners Ma invested 0.45% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Us National Bank De reported 987,571 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Company invested in 0.2% or 24,627 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 2.07% or 34,189 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Group reported 0.4% stake. Wharton Business Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 438 shares. Scotia owns 46,643 shares. First Fin In invested in 0.12% or 305 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 18,091 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Covington Cap reported 28,884 shares. Heritage Corp invested 0.89% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation owns 18,165 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Parsec Management Incorporated accumulated 75,329 shares. Blue Fincl Incorporated reported 1.1% stake. Bright Rock Mngmt Lc holds 1.2% or 8,015 shares. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated holds 0.17% or 7,781 shares in its portfolio. 7,562 were accumulated by Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Corp.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.08 earnings per share, down 5.85% or $0.44 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 15.75 P/E if the $7.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.45% EPS growth.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,425 shares to 34,116 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 55,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).